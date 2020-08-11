Liberia: AFELL President Wants Government to Be Fully Committed to the Fight Against Sexual Gender Based Violence

The President of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia, Atty. Vivian D. Neal wants the Government to be FULLY committed to the process of fighting sexual Gender Based Violence in every sector of the Country.

The President of AFELL made the call on August 6, 2020, at a one-day policy dialogue on the Domestic Violence Act, held at a local Hotel in Monrovia under the theme: "Action for Equality and Justice."

The AFELL Boss Stated that the data released by the Government through the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection puts cases of SGBV at approximately 900 from January to May 2020. This is alarming and exceedingly high.

"This is a clear indication that we have a high prevalence of SGBV in our country." She added

According to the President, civil society actors must continue to contribute their ideas and efforts to finding lasting solution that will end violence, especially against women and children.

She calls on the Government to be more committed to ending Sexual Gender Based Violence that is ravaging the lives of many, especially the young children.

Atty. Neal said the initiative by Action Aid through her partners(AFELL and JSGB) to review the laws that speak about the rights of women and children for strengthening and reforming, is one of the possible steps to prevent and minimize SGBV in Liberia.

AFELL President stressed the importance to revisit the laws for gaps and weaknesses in order to make them more effective to meet current realities.

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia is a non-profit, non-governmental, non-political and pro bono organization aimed advocating for the protection, promotion and the advancement of the rights of women, children and indigent persons.

