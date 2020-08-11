Kenya: My Life Was Threatened, Speaker Beatrice Elachi Says As She Resigns

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi has resigned.

The surprise move comes after months of wrangles at the Assembly that saw MCAs divided into factions, with some in her support and a majority opposed to her leadership.

While announcing her resignation, Ms Elachi cited threats to her life and that of her family among the reasons for stepping down.

"Governor Sonko, you cannot go on threatening people's lives and their families. You also have a family. You cannot have everything, just nurture what God has given you," she said in a statement.

Ruai Ward MCA John Kamangu, who is also the deputy speaker, takes over as Acting Speaker until a new substantive speaker is elected.

She blamed power tussles, frustrations and interference from Governor Mike Sonko for her resignation.

"I humbly tender my resignation. And in line with the law, I appoint John Kamangu to take over as Acting Speaker and also chair of the Assembly's board until the recruitment of a new speaker," she said.

Ms Elachi had just returned to office in October last year after more than a year out following her impeachment in September 2018.

However, since her return, the Assembly has been embroiled in chaos, even as another censure motion hangs heavily over her head.

'Did not see this coming'

On his part, Mr Kamangu expressed shock at the resignation saying he did not see it coming.

"Today is a shock in my life. I was not expecting his from her. It has shocked me. I wish her well. I'm ready to occupy the position and things will role as expected," he said.

He, nevertheless, said he is ready to work with everyone to restore sanity at the Nairobi Assembly and called for support from MCAs and other stakeholders to deliver on their mandate.

"I am ready to work with the Governor. Let's put politics aside and work together. I will bring all stakeholders together sit down and agree and chart the way forward. I have been a councilor for 10 years and now an MCA...I am calling for support of MCAs to deliver for Nairobians," he added.