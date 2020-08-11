Kenya: Covid-19 Patients Can Resume Work After 10 Days of Recovery - MoH

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health now says COVID-19 patients can resume work after 10 days of recovery.

They however, have to undergo another test to ascertain their negative status before they can start interacting with the public at workplaces or other public places.

"The first criteria is based on your symptoms. For the 10 days after the onset of your symptoms, you should not be having fever and you should not be using medicine to reduce it," said Dr Patrick Amoth, acting Director-General of Health at the Ministry of Health.

Kenya has so far registered 13,495 recoveries from COVID-19, many of whom were asymtomatic cases receiving treatment on home-based care.

Faced with an upsurge of positive cases that are straining hospitals, the Ministry of Health has lately embraced the home-based care programme where asymptomatic patients are confined to their homes to recover.

"If you were having cough or breathing problems, for the first three days, those symptoms ought to have improved," Dr Amoth said.

Patients on home-based care are required to remain in self isolation, with minimal or no interaction with other family members or friends to minimise community infections.

By August 10, Kenya had registered 423 fatalities, mainly on patients with underlying conditions who are most vulnerable to the disease. There were 26,928 cases, with the Ministry of Health warning of an upsurge in the coming weeks.

Patients with high immunity have high chances of recovering from coronavirus.

And to enhance the body's immunity, the Ministry of Health has encouraged the consumption of more fluids such as water, juices, and soup.

One should avoid the use of alcohol, tobacco, miraa, and other supplementary drugs.

"The body needs to get adequate nutrition's; get foods from all groups and especially proteins both animal and plant-based," Dr Amoth said, "This is important for activation of your immune system."

Further, he said, a patient on the home-based care program will need to feed on green leaf vegetables, fruits and vitamins "because they give you micro-nutrients, anti-oxidants, and trace elements like zinc, copper, manganese, and molybdenum. And yes, one can take a concoction of ginger, lemon and garlic."

A patient should also get enough rest of at least 8 hours of sleep, exercise at least for 30 minutes and bask in the sun for a similar period.

All this should be crowned by psycho-social support from relatives.