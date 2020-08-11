Nigeria: Military Task Force Arrests Eight Suspects Over Southern Kaduna Killings

10 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), which is maintaining peace in Plateau and part of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi States, has arrested eight suspects in connection with the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

Those arrested are Abubakar Ali, Ali Amadu, Bawa Idi, Umar Dikko, Garba Damon's and Mohammed Ibrahim.

Others are: Adamu Joseph and William Barnabas.

Presenting the suspects to journalists on Monday in Kafanchan, the Commander of the task force, Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, a major general, said the arrest was part of the outfit's efforts to curtail the killings.

Represented by David Nwakonobi, a colonel and Commander, Sector 7 of the operation, Mr Okonkwo, said six of the suspects were arrested on August 5 in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

He said the other two were arrested at Chawai, a village on the fringes of Kauru and Zango Kataf local government areas.

He explained that the arrest was based on credible intelligence reports made available to the operation.

"In a bid to curb the recent attacks and isolated killings in southern Kaduna, our troops have continued to intensify efforts aimed at curtailing the menace and ensuring peace in the general area.

"On August 5, our troops acting on credible intelligence, apprehended six suspected militias at Lere.

"One locally fabricated pump action gun, two locally made pistols, one 9mm ammunition, four machetes and two motorcycles were found in their possession.

"In a related development our troops in conjunction with members of vigilante group, apprehended two suspects at Chawai, a village between Kauru and Zango Kataf.

"One locally pump action gun, three cartridges, two Mobil phones and a dagger were recovered from them," he said.

The commander said the suspects had been profiled and preliminary investigation was conducted, adding that they would be handed over to police for further investigation and prosecution.

Mr Okonkwo also disclosed that one of the militias who was involved in the recent attacks in the area was killed.

"His dead body was discovered at Kibori village during rescue operation by our troops.

"We also have information on the identity of some of the hoodlums that carried out the last attack; we are on their trail and by the grace of God we will soon get them," he assured

He urged residents of the affected areas to be calm, law abiding and support the military in their bid to restore lasting peace to Southern Kaduna and environs.

