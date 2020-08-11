Zimbabwe: SA Envoys Get Down to Work

11 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The three envoys sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa to see what is actually happening in Zimbabwe after a sustained social media onslaught, yesterday met President Mnangagwa at State House.

The three-member delegation is led by former South African Minister of Safety and Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi who is accompanied by former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former South Africa's Minister of Public Service and Administration Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

In an interview soon after meeting the President, Dr Mufamadi said they are in the country as envoys of the President of South Africa.

"We exchanged views with his counterpart President Mnangagwa. In other words, we were listening to the state of the situation, what is being done or the intentions to do extra things and so on," he said.

The outcome of the meeting will only be made public by President Ramaphosa after getting the views from all parties.

"We are not going to respond for our President through the media. We will be reporting to the President first, who will then interact with the public in due course," said Dr Mufamadi.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana last week said Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, as the so-called crisis was merely a creation of the nation's detractors.

The three are coming to understand "the difficulties that Zimbabwe is facing", following a wave of sustained attacks by opposition politicians, civic society activists and exiled G40 fugitives -- Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao.

The anti-Zimbabwe crusade follows the flop of the protests that had been planned for July 31, which had been heavily funded by Harare-based Western embassies aimed at toppling President Mnangagwa and his Government.

Mr Mangwana said Zimbabwe and South Africa maintain cordial relations since they share a similar history of fighting and winning the war against ruthless colonial regimes.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.