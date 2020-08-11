Zimbabwe: Toxic Media Harmful to Nation's Image

A SENIOR Government official has expressed concern over polarisation in the country's media saying the situation is making it difficult for the country to achieve its Vision 2030 agenda.

Speaking to journalists in Gweru on Sunday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said the Government was worried by the toxic environment, which has seen some journalists turning into activists attacking Government and denting the country's image.

Mr Mangwana said the country needs responsible journalists with a shared vision of putting the national interests first

"We have a problem in the way our media industry operates in the country and beyond.

"We all have a role to play in the development of our country. We are seized with the matter of the polarisation of our industry and we are doing all we can to ensure that we solve the problems on the ground," he said.

Mr Mangwana said there was need for people to appreciate the Government's commitment to better people's lives in the face of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

"We have a situation where people try to distract us from the focus we need to apply our minds to. The focus on keeping people alive.

"Yes we are facing challenges but we have real issues on the ground. We have to remember our heroes otherwise they would have died in vein. Let's stay alive and protect ourselves and above all stay focused and alive to our Vision 2030 goals,"

Zimbabwe has of late faced a social media onslaught both locally and internationally as the country's detractors work around the clock to destabilise the economy and cause havoc.