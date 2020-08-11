Zimbabwe: Former Platinum Coach's Title Dreams Shattered

FORMER FC Platinum coach, Tenant Chilumba, saw his dreams of winning the Zambian Super League evaporate on the final day of the curtailed season on Sunday.

His Forest Rangers side failed to secure the victory they needed to become champions.

The gaffer, who was voted the Zimbabwe Premiership's Coach of the Year in 2011 when he was still with Hwange, after leading the coalminers into a fourth place finish, and a place in the CAF Confederations Cup, had his destiny in his hands.

All that his team needed was victory against Zanaco at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday but the match ended in a goalless draw.

Chilumba and his men had ended the championship interests of former Highlanders coach, Mohamed Fathi, after beating Napsa Stars last week.

However, they ultimately came short against Zanaco and, although they finished with the same number of points as champions Nkana (50), Forest Rangers had an inferior goal difference.

Chilumba's men will join Rangers in representing Zambia in the next CAF Champions League where there is a likelihood the gaffer will come up against FC Platinum.

This will be Rangers' debut CAF Inter-Club qualification while Napsa Stars earn their first continental berth since 1993.

The Zambian coach left the Zvishavane side in June 2013 with FC Platinum saying he needed to be back home in Zambia because of his new commitments as a member of the Chipolopolo technical committee.

"Since joining FC Platinum, Chilumba had become an integral part of the club which he has assisted in ensuring that it remains a competitive top-flight team," FC Platinum said.

"However, demands for his services by his country's national team have placed an overdue burden on his work schedule and made it impossible to continuously balance his frequent trips with the need to maintain the need for regular presence at the club."

However, his hopes of a first league title as coach were shattered on the final day of the season.

Nkana claimed a 13th Super League title, extending their record as the most successful club in Zambia.

Zanaco had originally been handed a 3-0 walkover win in this fixture after Rangers did not contest the original game that was scheduled for 18 July, after 17 of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

But, Chilumba's team successfully managed to overturn that ruling, which handed them a lifeline in the championship, though it was ultimately one they could not take.

"It was a difficult game for us, we are disappointed not to win the title," Rangers assistant coach Owen Kaposa said.

"But we have done so much this season, so I must say well done to the guys."

Nkana's victory in the championship saw them pull away on the honours list with four league titles more than the second most successful club Mufulira Wanderers who have nine wins.

It was also Nkana's first league title since 2013.

Former Chipolopolo striker, James Chamanga, at the age of 40, won the Golden Boot with 16 goals during the campaign in the colours of Red Arrows.

He has suddenly become the hottest property in the league.

"First of all, I thank God for everything. Coming back to the league after a long time and having such a wonderful gift for me it is a blessing," he said.

"I thank Red Arrows for supporting me and for welcoming me well to the club. People had a lot of doubts about me coming back to the league and looking at my age they talked a lot.

"My future is not yet decided, I need to discuss with my family and see the way forward whether they will support me again. It is very important for me to know what my family feels and how they think.

"I can't predict the years I can play.

"Of course, I have got the strength to go on for a long time but like I have been repeating I don't want to be celebrated alone. I want to impact on the young ones."

Chamanga also made it clear he wasn't looking at another dance with Chipolopolo after helping his country win the 2012 AFCON finals.

"I have kept my stance on that one. Like I said we need to build the young ones," he said.

"You know that if I play this CHAN (African Nations Championship) I will block opportunities for the young ones.

"I have done my part already, I didn't go to the World Cup is unfortunate but I have won the Africa Cup so I have nothing to prove anymore in terms of national team football."

Chamanga, who has played in South Africa and China, was born in 1980 and, after briefly retiring from football to take up a management role with his Chinese side, he decided to return home and play in the Zambian Super League. -- Sports Reporter/SuperSport/Lusaka Times.