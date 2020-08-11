Zimbabwe: Makaza Eyes Comrades Marathon

11 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

SEASONED long distance runner, Collen Makaza, has set his sights on the Comrades Marathon as he prepares for his retirement.

Makaza has had a fulfilling career in athletics, stretching over two decades, after he started pursuing his passion from a young age.

And, as he plans for retirement, he wants to go out on a high and is looking at shifting his focus to the Comrades Marathon.

"I turned 40 years in May, so, now I'm in veterans category and I am planning to be a Comrades runner full-time for the next five years, then l will retire from professional running," he said.

"I am going to become a Comrades champion.

"All l want is to win it, then my name will be listed in the history books of Comrades winners and heroes.

"Not only that, winning Comrades will change my life too, so I have to chase my dream to be a Comrades champion and it will be a good ending to my running career."

Major highlights from his career include winning the International Association of Ultra-runners 50km World Trophy twice in 2010 and in 2014.

In 2016 he came second in Two Oceans Ultra marathon behind fellow Zimbabwean Mike Fokorani.

In 2009, he was the pacesetter for winner Stephen Muzhingi in the Comrades Marathon.

Muzhingi went on to win the race three times. "Muzhingi inspired me a lot because I was also his pacesetter in his first win in 2009 and l am still the halfway record holder of the Comrades down run.

"I can compete in other races just to build up mileage to run the Comrades race. Now that I am 40, this is the right age to run ultra-marathons," Makaza said.

This year's edition was cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Zimbabwean runner will probably be hoping he can get his plans underway for the next edition.

The former IAU 50km World title winner, who runs under the Mr Pace-Maxed Zimbabwe Athletics Club based in Chitungwiza, said they were now back in training under the stipulated guidelines.

Makaza said they were also considering to participate in virtual races, starting with the Cape Town event next month.

This will help the athletes, who have not had any races since March.

"The club will soldier on despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19. And we are going to compete in these virtual races," he said.

"Races like Cape Town marathon and Spar Ladies this year will be competed in virtual form where athletes enter, as usual, get their race numbers, compete online using an app which record each athletes from the distance they cover, time and so on."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.