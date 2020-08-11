Zimbabwe: Jenje Preaches Hope to Weather Tough Times

Gospel musician Allen Jenje has released a single Ndinovimba which preaches hope.

The Afrofusion track released in July is already making waves on Star FM gospel Greats.

Jenje said he hopes to release a video soon, adding that Zimbabweans should put their hope in God during tough situations.

"We are saying people should put hope in God in tough times because He will never let us down," Jenje said.

The single from the project, Heart of Worship, is Jenje's second offering after his debut album, Sound of Many Prayers in 2016.

"So far its doing good, we see the message is going across. Radio stations have been supporting us. We are on the charts now," said Jenje.

The track is a fusion of traditional mbira, the melodic staccato guitar and beautiful vocals.The sound is reminiscent of Chimurenga music, which several musicians such as Fungisai Zvakavapano- Mashavave have explored over the years to produce a unique brand of gospel music.

Jenje will soon release visuals to Ndinovimba.

He said visuals have become an important part of music production and his fans should look out for the video.

"We are now on most digital platforms including youtube, iTunes and the official video is coming out in a few weeks," the worship musician said.

Jenje is currently completing his album Heart of Worship which he believes would revive hope and the love of God.

"The project is called heart of worship, it's really to send a message to people to say let get our hearts back to God," he said.

Gospel musicians have taken advantage of the lockdown to release songs of hope. Songstress, Janet Manyowa released the song Tariro meant to inspire hope as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Dawn Zimbabwe, a new gospel outfit fronted by Ellard Cherayi and his wife Sharon Manyonganise has also released the song Zimbabwe, a prayerful track in difficult times.