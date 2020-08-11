Liberia: Dr. Cassell Foundation Identifies With Visually Impaired and Needy Citizens From 12 Towns in Montserrado, Margibi Counties

Monrovia — A local charity organization operating in Liberia has identified with hundreds of visually impaired and less fortunate citizens in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The group, named and styled, Dr. Cassell Foundation, donated 100 bags of American Delta parboiled and other imported rice worth a little over US$2800, and L$195,000 to the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries include Group of 77, Sinkor Disabled Union, and the Disabled Rights Association of Liberia in central Monrovia.

The 12 towns that benefitted from the gesture were: Gbomo Kollie, Tommy, Jwelesue, Varteka, Sagbah, Balimue, Gaimusue, Daimusue, Daimamu, Mophe Farm, Dillon Farm, Compound and Townsend town in Margibi County.

The group also made donation to commissioners and town chiefs in the area.

Making the presentation on behalf of the foundation recently, Mr. Tapple E. Doe disclosed that the funds were made available by Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, who is the President/CEO of the humanitarian organization.

Mr. Doe added that the donation is an initial contribution of the Liberian humanitarian, who is residing in the diaspora.

He pointed out that the donation was intended to enable the beneficiaries have something to eat for July 26.

Mr. Doe described the gesture as a "little token" that will help stimulate the beneficiaries in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He further urged the beneficiaries to cultivate the spirit of sharing during this time in the history of the country.

"We know that things are very tough, so the foundation decided to make donation to people that are in need for this holiday season. We want to reach out to at this time. The money is intended for you to get soup kind for the rice we have given you. Let's share so everybody can get something".

"We are here today on behalf of the Dr. Cassell foundation. This is a kind gesture of Dr. Daniel E. Cassell. This is just the beginning of his goodwill that he will be rendered to people of this community, and other communities throughout the country."

Speaking further, Mr. Doe disclosed that the ongoing construction of three separate bridges valued US$210,000 in Margibi by Dr. Cassell, will enable residents have easy access while commuting from one town to another.

Receiving the donation, the Executive Director of the Group of 77, Madam Wayfa Ciapha commended the group's President/CEO for the donation.

She used the occasion to urge other humanitarians and philanthropic organizations to emulate the good example of the Dr. Cassell Foundation.

"This is not little because God is in it. We appreciate it and say thanks for thinking about us at this time. We know that others have more than this, but they didn't think about reaching to us; but you were able to reach out to us. We are going to pray that God will be able to open many doors that you will be able to reach to us in a greater way"

For his part, the spokesperson of the Sinkor Disabled Union, Isaac Kolleh, recalled that the latest donation to his group is not the first of its kind from the Dr. Cassell Foundation.

"Let me take this to extend our thanks and appreciation to the Dr. Cassell Foundation for this gesture. We appreciate it wholeheartedly; we have been beneficiaries of this "Dr. Cassell's Foundation gesture several times in the past, and we pray that wherever he has taken the money from to make this donation, may God replace it more".

Also speaking, the Town Chief Mary Paasawe expressed disappointment over the alleged failure of authorities of Margibi County to extend helping hands to them during the festive season.

"The big, big people in this county- nobody can come and say you people who are town chiefs and are not taking pay-your come today to hold this small thing when big day coming. But I am surprised today for Dr. Cassell's Foundation to come today to put Town Chiefs together and give them something for the July 26".