Liberia: Absence of VP Jewel Howard Taylor From State Funeral of Fallen Lawmaker Raises Questions Amid Report of Further Treatment Planned in Accra, Ghana

11 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The noticeable absence of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor from the state funeral of the fallen District No. 9 Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood led to mounting speculations regarding lingering strains between she and President George Manneh Weah.

Some speculations Saturday suggested that the VP had left the funeral because no seating arrangement had been organized for her by the protocol of the presidency.

FrontPageAfrica has since learned that the VP's absence was actually related to illness.

The VP, according to aides spent much of the weekend at Aspen Clinic.

The illness, according to sources is not Covid-19 related although two tests for the killer virus have come back negative. However, the VP is reportedly asthmatic and suffers from pneumonia.

People with moderate to severe asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. COVID-19 can affect your respiratory tract (nose, throat, lungs), cause an asthma attack, and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.

The source said plans are underway to have the VP flown to neighboring Ghana for further treatment. "We are awaiting the COVID-19 tests results for those who will be accompanying her. They should mostly likely leave today or later in the week."

