Liberia: Rep. Seboe Want ANC Political Leader Retract Statement Made Against Him

Monrovia — Representative Dixon Seboe (CDC, District 16, Montserrado County) wants Mr. Alexander Cummings, the political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) and chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) to apologize for a statement he made against him.

In his Wednesday, August 5, 2020 nation address, Cummings claimed that the underfunding of the nation's judicial sector and the flagrant efforts to politically influence and undermine justice is clearly destroying the lives of far too many citizens. This, he believes, is also weaning public confidence in the justice system.

"A prime example is the case of a CDC lawmaker and executive of the ruling coalition, who continues to use his political influence, proximity to the President and affluence to imprison and try a young woman who is alleging that he had sexually harassed her," Mr. Cummings added.

In his Monday press conference, the CDC District 16 lawmaker disagreed with Cummings' assertion and called on the ANC political leader separate court matters from politics. He also asked him to retract his "baseless" comments made against him.

"Mr. Cummings in my view who claim to seek a better Liberia should not be using politics in legal matter. He needs to be given some legal drills since his obsession for political power has blinded his sense of reasoning.

"There is no law that stops government officials from going to court when their character is threatened in the name of politics. This is not misuse of political office or the compromise of our judiciary system.

"I call on Mr. Cummings to retract his baseless statement and to honorably apologize to me."

Rep. Seboe is in a legal battle with Ms. Belvina Brooks who accused him of sexually harassing her. Ms. Brooks was detained at the Monrovia Central Prison on Thursday, June 12, 2020 after she alleged that Montserrado County District16 Representative, Dixon Seboe sexually harassed her over the past months but was later released by lawyers.

Addressing reporters immediately after her release from prison, Ms. Brooks alleged that the lawmaker was in the constant habit of sending people to her resident in the Borough of New Kru Town with the aim of her nudity or a Pornographic role.

Ms. Brooks addressing reporters also alleged that the lawmaker who noted of constantly harassing young girls in the community, and vowed to expose him based on the documents in her possession regarding the behaviors of Representative Seboe, stressing, " I have detail on how he has constantly made an attempt on me to sexually harass me," Ms. Brooks told journalists upon her release by Cllr. Edwin Martin, Montserrado County, Chief Prosecutor and insisted that she has done no wrong and will seek legal penalties for her wrongful imprisonment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WONGOSOL expressed concern

In a statement issued by the Network of Peace and Security Women in ECOWAS Countries (NOPSWECO) and the Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL)The arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Monrovia Central Prison on charges of criminal cohesion and disorderly conduct following a complaint filed against her before the Tweh Farm Magisterial Court by the Representative raises serious concerns.

The group claimed that circumstances around Ms. Brooks one-night incarceration shows semblance of the abuse of power and use of influence.

According to the female advocacy organization, Freedom of expression has been recognized as a basic condition for democracy and indeed human progress and development.

The incarceration happened at a time that human rights institutions and partners are calling for a decongestion of the prison system due to the highly infectious COVID 19 virus crippling the world.