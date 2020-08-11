Liberia: Financial Intelligence Unit Launches Library and Learning Center

Monrovia — With support from the Government of Liberia, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on Monday, officially launched its Library and Learning Center.

The Library and Learning Center will serve as a catalyst in bridging the knowledge and capacity gap of the FIU and other institutions amongst others.

It is stock with updated books, journals, periodicals with case studies and online subscription of webinar including courses that staff could be required to provide evidence of not more than 36 credit hours annually of training.

In his welcome remarks, the Director of the FIU, Edwin Harris thanked the government for its financial assistance in making his dream of bringing a library to the institution a reality.

"We want to thank the government and other partners for meeting us in the middle of the road and we hope to do more together," said Mr. Harris.

According to Director Harris, he saw the need to add a Library and learning center to his institution because of the urge to empower his staff and other institutions as it relates to financial intelligence.

"The issue of training is key, and we saw the capacity gap because we didn't have the money to send people abroad, we decided to open the Library," he said.

Officially opening the Library, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, Jr. thanked the FIU for the opportunity to launch the Library, adding that none of progress could have been possible if not for the Director of the FIU who is a visionary.

"And I think you have made it this far because of the positive energy you have had always," applauded Min Tweah

Min. Tweah highlighted that the work done by the FIU and other integrity institutions like the LACC may not be visible like the work done by non-integrity institutions but without the FIU and others there will be no check and balance in the governance of the country.

"People who can detect and tell institutions and individuals what and what not to do as it relates to financial intelligence and integrity should be applauded," lamented Min. Tweah.

Representing all the banks, the president of Liberia Bankers Association, John Davis of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) congratulated the FIU on behalf of the Association and hoped that more coordination would exist among the two institutions going forward.

"Regardless of our fight, we rely on you for transparency, supervision and accountability and that the pillars of financial intelligence be upheld in our country," Davis said.

