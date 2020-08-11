Malawi: World Vision Commits to Promote Accountability in Ntcheu

10 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu — World Vision says communities can develop positively if there is transparency and accountability in the implementation of developments projects.

World Vision District Programme Manager for Ntcheu Limbani Gondwe Kumpolota said rights holder are key in enhancing development as they are critical to checks and balances.

Kumpolota made the remarks in Liwonde on Friday at the end of Policy Standards Compilation Working meeting with Ntcheu District Council.

"As an organisation, we believe in governance as it is key to development. Currently, we are implementing an advocacy initiative at local level called Citizen Voice and Action (CVA) to improve accountability on public service delivery in the district," said Kumpolota.

She said under the initiative, service users are empowered to monitor service providers to enhance transparency and accountability to foster development.

Ntcheu District Commissioner, Francis Matewere commended the organisation for complimenting government's agenda on transparency and accountability.

'Am happy that what World Vision is doing is in line with government philosophy on enhancing accountability in public service delivery,' said Matewere.

He expressed optimism that CVA will help in ensuring that the government is taking responsibility of its mandate.

"As service providers, we need to be answerable to communities. We need to be responsible and work on what we have agreed or promised to deliver,' he said.

