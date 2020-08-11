Malawi: Government Received K2 Billion Grant From Japan to Fight Against Covid-19

10 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe — Malawi has received a grant of JPY300 million (approximately K2 billion) from the Government of Japan to assist in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking at the grant signing ceremony in Lilongwe on Monday, Japanese Ambassador to Malawi Iwakiri Satoshi said the grant will assist Malawi Government to procure medical equipment.

"Among the medical equipment to be procured will include Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, ultrasound scanners, bed side monitors and other high-tech medical devices," he said.

The ambassador said his government remains hopeful that Malawi together with the rest of the world will win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic if they use the grant appropriately.

Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu, received the grant on behalf of Malawi Government and thanked the Japanese government for the support.

"Government will ensure that the grant is used properly so that it can assist the country to win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Currently, Malawi has recorded 4,627 cases including 146 deaths. Of these cases, 1032 are imported infections and 3627 are locally transmitted.

2375 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2137.

The country has so far conducted 34,763 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.