Nigeria: Nasarawa Police Arrest Suspected Killer of Maku's Nephew, Niece

11 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Igbawase Ukumba

Lafia — The Nasarawa State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested a suspected member of the criminal gang that allegedly killed the nephew and niece of former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku.

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers in July this year, invaded Gudi Railway Station in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state and killed the former minister's nephew, Salisu Usman, an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and his niece, Sa'adatu Usman, a 400 level student of the Uthman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, when parading 27 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers arrested by the command recently, said a detachment of police personnel of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command arrested one Mohammed Suleiman in connection with the murder.

According to him, "Upon interrogation, he confessed of being a member of the criminal gang that killed a Superintendent of NIS and a woman at Gudi. The suspect is cooperating with the police in their investigation, while effort is still ongoing to arrest other suspects at large."

Longe stated further that the state police command also arrested members of a kidnap syndicate responsible for the abduction of the state Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman, Bishop John Masin, among other victims.

He gave a breakdown of the 27 suspects arrested to include 21 armed robbers and six kidnap suspects, adding that the command also recovered seven firearms, 14 live ammunition, one vehicle and 14 phones from the suspects.

