Nigeria: Five Months After, Kano Govt Reopens Schools

Kano — All the secondary schools in Kano State yesterday reopened after five months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

THISDAY in Kano observed that many students defied the early morning downpour to attend classes, which could be perceived as a clear indication of their commitment to go back to school.

Schools visited by THISDAY included Government Secondary School Magwan; First Lady and Governors College, Kano, and Federal Government College Kano.

Others were Government Girls College Dala; Girls College Goron Dutse, and some private schools which also reopened.

The state Commissioner for Education, Kiru, told THISDAY that he was happy that the school authorities followed the approved guidelines in preparation for the forthcoming West African Examination Certificate (WAEC) examinations.

He also said more than 24, 000 candidates are expected to sit for West African Senior School Certificate Examination WASSCE in designated centres across the state.

The commissioner said the government would deploy additional teachers to reopened schools in order to have enough hands in conducting revision for the students sitting for WAEC examinations.

According to him, out of the number, 199 are public while 339 are private schools, which benefited from the programme in a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Kiru urged the students to use the PPEs provided for them as well as maintain social distancing.