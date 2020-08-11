Malawi: Candlex Malawi Partners With Blantyre Press Club in Covid-19 Fight By Donating Ppes

10 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chipambano Mbewe

As one way of fighting against the global Coronavirus pandemic, Candlex Malawi Limited has donated COVID-19 personal preventive products to Blantyre Press Club (BPC), which the club is preparing to donate to Chiradzulu communities on August 15 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR).

The items included 40 cartons of U-Fresh soap and 10 boxes of Sanitizers to encourage the communities practice preventive measures that include regular handwashing.

Presenting the products at Candlex Malawi head offices at Makata Industrial Area in Blantyre, the company's Brands Manager Mike Pendame said they felt it obligated to come in and partner BPC towards its programme to sensitize the public on adhering to the preventive measures against the spread of the pandemic.

He said the initiative by BPC is also inline with one of the company's major responsibility of supporting needy Malawians.

Pendame added that the company understands that currently the country is going through hard times due to COVID-19, hence every citizen deserves to take a role since there are some sections of people who are failing to access Personal Preventive Equipments (PPEs).

"We are very much impressed with what BPC is planning to do," Pendame said. "They have shown us that really care about their fellow citizens and this why we thought of supporting them after receiving their request."

BPC general secretary Esther Nyanja hailed Candlex for the donation, saying the products will play a vital role in helping the club to reach out to the targeted number of people at over 300 families.

Nyanja further said urged other well-wishers to emulate the gesture by donating other PPEs.

"As journalists, despite spending much of our time in the newsroom reporting about the Coronavirus, we also have the responsibility to go out and assist our fellow citizens.

"We are very grateful for what Candlex has done because their support will make our visit to Chiradzulu to be successful," Nyanja said.

