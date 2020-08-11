South Africa: SA's Covid-19 Death Toll Reaches 10 621

11 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

There were 3 740 new COVID-19 cases and 213 more deaths reported on Monday.

This brings the number of confirmed cases to 563 598 since the outbreak in March in South Africa, while the death toll has risen to 10 621.

Of the additional fatalities, 64 are from Free State, 57 from the Eastern Cape, 39 from Gauteng, 30 from the Western Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 10 from Mpumalanga and two from the Northern Cape.

Meanwhile, 417 200 people have recovered which translates to a recovery rate of 74%.

The hardest-hit provinces are Gauteng with 193 561 cases followed by the Western Cape with 100 213, KwaZulu-Natal 99 386 and Eastern Cape 82 578.

The Free State has 28 909 cases, North West 21 933, Mpumalanga 19 455, Limpopo 10 711 and Northern Cape 6 802. Fifty remain unallocated.

"The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 267 494 with 16 911 new tests conducted since the last report," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 19 718 030 cases worldwide and 728 013 deaths to date.

