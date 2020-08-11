Ethiopia: Implications of Ethiopia's Budget Growth

Ethiopia's budget has grown significantly over the past few years. Even in the last three years alone, there has been a tremendous increase in the Ethiopian budget. In 2018, Ethiopia's budget was 320 billion Birr and in 2020/21, 476 billion 12 million 952 thousand 445 Birr was passed by the Council of Ministers at its 84th regular meeting and sent to the House Of Peoples' Representatives (HPR).

The amount of budget sent by the Council of Ministers to the House of Peoples' Representatives has increased by more than 150 billion Birr in 2018. The House of Peoples' Representatives recently discussed regarding the budget with senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and the Standing Committee on Revenue, Budget and Finance.

State Minister of Finance, Dr. Eyob Tekalign, who was presented at the meeting, said that 476 billion Birr has been allocated to support the capital and national regional governments as well as to strengthen sustainable development goals. Of this, 350 billion Birr is planned to be collected from domestic sources and grants.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a recent response to questions raised by members of the House of Peoples' Representatives said that since the reform, the country's economy has achieved many successes. Significant progress has been made in all sectors. One of the growths is the national budget. The country's budget has grown significantly in the last few years.

The Prime Minister recalled that the capital budget approved by the House of Peoples' Representatives in 2018 was 89.2 billion Birr. This year, however, it has reached 160 billion Birr for the capital budget alone. The capital budget alone showed a difference of 71 billion Birr in two years. He said that the capital budget is crucial to answer the questions of roads, health, education and other infrastructures in various parts of the country.

According to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the budget allocated to some sectors has increased by more than 50 percent in two years. Agriculture and irrigation development, for example, was allocated 21 billion Birr in 2018 and is now 33.4 billion Birr. This growth is huge regarding the time. It can be seen that there is more than 50 percent budget growth. It is believed that significant changes in the budget can be achieved if the results are replicated.

The budget allocated for roads construction in 2018 was 28 billion Birr but this year, the sector is blessed with greater budget of 58 billion Birr. The budget has grown by more than 50 percent in two years. An additional 30 billion Birr has been invested in the sector. While cooperation of the community is crucial not only in the budget but also in the strength of the contractors and the strength of the contract management, the resources allocated are also crucial to grow the sector that it is possible to record better results, he explained.

The budget allocated for the education sector in the 2018 Ethiopian budget year, according to the Prime Minister, was 19 billion Birr, which has now increased to 24 billion Birr. In the health sector, the budget has reached 16 billion birr this year from which was 9 billion Birr in 2018.

In all sectors, especially in terms of budget, significant resources have been invested in poverty reduction and overall productivity increase. If this can be strengthened in the coming years, it will be possible to achieve prosperity.

This achievement initiates one to raise a question 'What is the implication of the country's budget growth in a few years?' According to Dr. Molla Alemayehu, a lecturer in economics at Haromaya University, as the country is lagging behind in development, the budget is expected to show rapid growth. The reason for this is there are many public needs that need to be met. The government uses budget as the main tool to implement its strategies, policies and development plans to meet the needs of the people. Therefore, budget growth is crucial.

Dr. Molla said that rapid budget growth will have both positive and negative effects on the country. Budget growth plays an important role in changing the country to do better work and to create a better country. Education, roads, health, etc. can be developed as much as the people want when the budget grows. The budget growth will have a positive impact on the country's development in this regard, he added.

On the other hand, as government expenditures increase rapidly, there are also concerns; as government spending increases, so does inflation. In particular, if the government raises costs without considering inflation, it will keep inflation out of control. It is like adding gasoline to the fire, he said.

According to Dr. Molla, sectors in which the budget is allocated also have a role to play in the budget's influence on the country. If government spending goes to procurement and consumer goods, it could exacerbate the country's ever growing inflation.

He said he does not believe that Ethiopia's budget would be negatively affected as most of the budget will be used to develop backward areas and address development issues. The rapid growth of the budget will contribute positively to the country's development, he commented.

According to the scholar, the country's budget growth is also an indicator of the country's economic growth. In particular, if most of the budget is allocated from the state coffers, it is an indicator of the country's economic growth. However, if most of the budget comes from aid and loans as well as various foreign sources, it will not be able to show growth.

In recent years, about 35 percent of the country's budget has come from loans and grants. The remaining 65 percent was allocated from government coffers, Dr. Molla said. With more than 65 percent of this year's budget coming from government coffers and less than 35 percent of loans and grants, the budget shows the country's economic growth.

Recalling the primer's discourse about the budget that will focus on key sectors such as agriculture and education, Dr. Molla said that it is appropriate to pay attention to these sectors. Priority should be given to projects that have been rolled out year after year and that the public is complaining about.

When allocating budgets, the government should prioritize sectors and projects that will reimburse the expense invested on them. The country's economy will be healthy when priority is given to the sectors that can replace themselves and replace the costs. Successive priority should be given to the most important projects, even if they cannot reimburse the cost, he said.

Putting money into a fruitless and non-reimbursable project could put the country in serious trouble in the coming years and it can be difficult to get a budget, said the economist and adding, he said if the budget allocated today cannot replace itself, it will put the country in serious trouble tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.

Therefore, special attention should be given to the completion of projects that have been started in various places and that have not been completed for various reasons. Finalizing these projects will bring huge revenue to the country which will make the country's economy stand on its own two feet. It is important to take the kind of determination shown by the government on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and to find a way to complete the unfinished projects as a whole.

According to Dr. Molla Alemayehu, There are many questions across the country on road issues. There are no people nationwide that do not raise the issue of road problems. People are complaining that roads in some areas have not been completed in time. In some areas, people have been complaining about the laying of foundation stones for years before but road construction has not begun yet. There are also many questions about the construction of new roads in other areas. The budget should be focused on such things.

Dr. Molla said the issues of electricity, water and health facilities are also local issues. Although these issues will not be resolved in one day, he said, the government should give priority to these sectors as much as possible. There are three benefits of allocating the budget on such sectors. On the one hand, it plays an important role for the development of the country. Second, it helps to answer the people's questions. Thirdly, it will help prevent inflation caused by high government spending, he said.