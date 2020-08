ZIMBABWE Monday recorded 99 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total cases to 4 748 since the March outbreak but there were no deaths recorded as fatalities remained at 104.

According to the Ministry of Health's daily Covid-19 update, of the new cases reported Monday, 68 were local and 31 returning residents from South Africa.

Active cases rose to 3 120 while 87 people recovered from Covid-19 on the day.