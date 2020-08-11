South Africa: Bekkersdal Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

11 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Bekkersdal police station are advised that the police station Community Service Centre will be temporarily closed on Thursday, 11 August 2020 at 10:00am for decontamination after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the Gwayk Nutrition centre opposite the police station in Mosidi Street.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Bekkersdal police station a Sector vehicle number should be contacted at 071 675 7070/ 072 561 8502

The telephone lines at Bekkersdal police station community service centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the station will be operational again on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

That SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Station Commander can be contacted at: 082 447 3970 and the Detective commander on 071 675 7169

Vispol Commander on 079 890 8445

