Nigeria: Religious Council Urges Govt to Honour Victims of Terrorism

11 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — The Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has asked the federal government to set aside a day to remember all the victims who have been killed by terrorists, bandits and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

The body urged the federal government to remember victims of terrorism, banditry, other criminalities as well as provide compensation for the internally displayed persons (IDPs).

The group under the leadership of the co-Chairmen, Rev. Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), also hailed Nigeria for being among the countries that have ratified the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

"Given that charity begins at home, the leadership of the country must set aside a day to remember all the victims terrorism, banditry and all forms of crime in Nigeria. NIREC calls for compensation for the displaced victims of violence as well as provide security for them to return to their native land," it said.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary (NIREC) and Secretary General

West Africa Inter-Religious Council, Rev Fr. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, the group said the government must provide adequate security for all Nigerian citizens to enjoy peaceful coexistence irrespective of tribe, political affiliation and religion.

NIREC is affiliated to the African Council of Religious Leaders and Religions for Peace (ACRL-RfP).

While congratulating Nigerians and the federal government for the aforementioned bold step at the international level, NIREC urged the government at all levels to sign into law the prohibition of proliferation of arms and ammunition in Nigeria.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.