Nigeria: No Nigerian Died in Lebanon Explosion - Govt

Abuja — The federal government has said reports from the Embassy of Nigeria in Beirut, Lebanon, indicated that, there was no reported case of Nigerian nationals among the dead so far.

It assured that the host authorities were still assessing the impact of the damage caused by the massive explosion.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday while commiserating with the government and people of Lebanon over the August 4, 2020 deadly explosion that occurred in the main Seaport in Beirut.

He said Nigeria was in solidarity with the nation of Lebanon in this period of grief and calls for international support to facilitate the rebuilding process.

He said, "The incident which is reported to have been caused by a blast inside a warehouse, released a strong shockwave, causing catastrophic damage to infrastructure and buildings, in different parts of the city. The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of over one hundred and sixty persons and thousands wounded.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that reports from the Embassy of Nigeria in Beirut indicate that, so far, there is no reported case of Nigerian nationals among the dead but the host authorities are still assessing the impact of the damage caused by the massive explosion."