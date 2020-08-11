South Africa: John Kgwana Nkadimeng (1927-2020) - Struggle Stalwart and Working-Class Hero

analysis

Follow the trail of John Kgwana Nkadimeng's humble origins from poverty and deprivation, through an epic struggle for freedom and justice against all odds to understand why a grateful people bow their heads and the country lowers its democratic flag to half-mast.

How very sad to commemorate the life of yet another Struggle stalwart, John Kgwana Nkadimeng, born into rural poverty in the remote village of Mashite, Sekhukhuniland in 1927. He died in his modest Johannesburg home after declining health on 6 August, at the end of a stellar life serving our people and country. He was 93.

One grasps at a myriad of images of an adored friend, a working-class hero, underground leader, freedom fighter. I see his broad-browed friendly face, large laughing eyes, and hear his engaging chuckle. That's an indelible imprint. I used to observe, as he cooed at the babies of friends in exile, how stamped he was with a generosity and kindness that drew their gaze into his; and how they instinctively trusted this man with a throaty laugh.

Struggle stalwart John Nkadimeng and the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro. (Photo: Book Cover / Through the Eye of the Needle)

We all adored John Nkadimeng,...