South Africa: Township Economies Must Be a Key Focus for Development - and Accurate Data Is Crucial

11 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bob Currin

An economic strategy for reviving South African townships after the pandemic must address the massive unemployment, increased levels of poverty, food insecurity and potential for social unrest facing the country. Policymakers and service providers need to sharpen their understanding of township realities - and geospatial datasets can provide the tools.

Mention the word township in South Africa and it immediately sparks mental images similar to the photograph above, of the dichotomy of poverty in close proximity to wealth. It is a term that often invokes images of underdeveloped and racially segregated areas.

While this is still very much the truth, the township economies of the country will have to be a key focus of economic development going forward.

According to Asad Alam, the World Bank Group country director for South Africa, "addressing the spatial inequalities in the country reflected in the townships is essential to improving the lives of people". After the Covid-19 lockdown, the revival of township economies will be essential if South Africa is to avoid massive unemployment, increased levels of poverty, food insecurity and the potential for social unrest and upheaval.

There is also much discussion about economic transformation, inclusive growth and competitiveness, but when it comes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

