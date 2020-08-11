South Africa: Police Arrest Their Own for Alleged Rape

press release

The police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 27-year-old police Constable for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl at Standerton yesterday, 09 August 2020.

Information revealed that two men came to the victim's place and lured her to the suspect's place where she was allegedly raped.

The victim managed to escape and was assisted by a member of the public who took her to the police station where a case of rape as well as an additional charge of assault was opened. Police immediately started with their investigation and arrested the suspect today, 10 August 2020. It has since been established that the suspect is stationed at Sakhile police station.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the rape incident, more so that it is alleged to have been committed by a police officer. The General has further expressed his disappointment as this incident occurred during the celebration of women's month.

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to appear at the Standerton Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 11 August 2020. An internal investigation against the suspect is underway.