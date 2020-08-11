South Africa: Police Arrest Their Own for Alleged Rape

10 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 27-year-old police Constable for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl at Standerton yesterday, 09 August 2020.

Information revealed that two men came to the victim's place and lured her to the suspect's place where she was allegedly raped.

The victim managed to escape and was assisted by a member of the public who took her to the police station where a case of rape as well as an additional charge of assault was opened. Police immediately started with their investigation and arrested the suspect today, 10 August 2020. It has since been established that the suspect is stationed at Sakhile police station.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the rape incident, more so that it is alleged to have been committed by a police officer. The General has further expressed his disappointment as this incident occurred during the celebration of women's month.

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to appear at the Standerton Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 11 August 2020. An internal investigation against the suspect is underway.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.