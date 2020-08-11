Angola: Covid-19 - Equipment Failure Affects Testing

11 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A failure in a Luanda covid-19 massive testing equipment has slowed down the country's ability to process specimens, Angop learned Monday in Luanda.

As a result, the Luanda referral centre detected only seven positive cases of covid-19 since the latest update, after the 100 infections of Sunday, the highest number reported so far.

Addressing the daily covid-19 update briefing on Monday evening, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinfa, said the equipment could be fixed within hours, to enable the laboratory to resume its operation and come up with more and more precise results.

In the update of Monday evening, Angola reported seven positive cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 1.679.

The number of deaths reached 78 deaths, recoveries rose to 569 and active patients to 1.032 persons, the official stated.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.