Angola: Covid-19 - Equipment Failure Affects Testing

Luanda — A failure in a Luanda covid-19 massive testing equipment has slowed down the country's ability to process specimens, Angop learned Monday in Luanda.

As a result, the Luanda referral centre detected only seven positive cases of covid-19 since the latest update, after the 100 infections of Sunday, the highest number reported so far.

Addressing the daily covid-19 update briefing on Monday evening, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinfa, said the equipment could be fixed within hours, to enable the laboratory to resume its operation and come up with more and more precise results.

In the update of Monday evening, Angola reported seven positive cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 1.679.

The number of deaths reached 78 deaths, recoveries rose to 569 and active patients to 1.032 persons, the official stated.