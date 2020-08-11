Ethiopia: Communal Approach to Combating Covid-19

COVID-19 pandemic has affected the socio-cultural dimension of the community of the entire world. The religious and social gatherings were banned due to the contagious nature of the virus. Religious institutions had been closed since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Moreover, the community has sacrificed its social rights by recognizing the urgency of the pandemic. Religious leaders have advised church members to stay at home and worship their God at home. They preached the fact that God wants one to look after his/her own well-being.

Flights to various nations have been cancelled by airlines. Tourism travels have been nulled. The tourism activities, in particular, have exhibited significant drop. This all is to stay safe during this time of the global pandemic.

Despite all the cautious measurements being taken by nations of the world, the virus has reached almost all corners of the world. It has occurred in all the continents regardless of their historic and economic background.

However, blaming section of a society for the outbreak of the pandemic would be painstaking. Taking unnecessary measurements against a certain group, of people who are tested positive does not yield any positive effect.

Man Hee Lee (Ph.D.), a renowned South Korean, aged over 90 was blamed for the spread of the virus in the country for the fact that members of the church headed by Man Lee were tested positive.

Vella Lee, International Women Peace Group (IWPG) Head at Gwangju Jeonnam Branch, told The Ethiopian Herald that one congregation member of Daegu Church of Shincheonji headed by Chairman Lee was tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2020. Ever since this news was made known to the public, Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) and Shincheonji have been threatened with dissolution on the grounds that they have spread the pandemic and obstructed efforts to contain the virus.

As to Vella, the responsibility for the outbreak cannot be passed onto any one individual. As a war veteran, Chairman Lee has been working with conviction for the cessation of war on earth. He has been working on the forefront with sacrifice and dedication for peace. To arrest such a person during the investigation process is a threat to peace and oppression of human right.

Vella said: "We need to fight against the disease regardless of our differences. The pandemic needs a collaborative effort of all sections of the community".

She disclosed that the fundamentalists are shifting the blame for the COVID-19 outbreak to Shincheonji, but their claims are false. Shincheonji and HWPL are victims of the pandemic and had no intention to spread the virus.

"Following the outbreak of the virus in the church, there have been over 5,510 cases of human rights violations as of August 2020. Among the victims were two members who lost their lives due to persecution at home," Vella said.

Vella forwarded that the elderly need to be given special attention for they are irresistible to the disease. Thus, Lee deserves the right to home arrest since he is an elderly who is tested positive, she noted.

As the world grapples with an unparalleled health crisis, older persons have become one of its more visible victims. The pandemic spreads among persons of all ages and conditions, yet available evidence indicates that older persons and those with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of serious illness and death from the COVID-19 disease.

It is evident that chronic health conditions are more prevalent in old age, increasing risks for older adults. Available data from China show that approximately 80 percent of deaths in the country occurred among adults aged 60 years and above.

Likewise, 80 percent of deaths associated with COVID-19 in the United States were among adults aged 65 and over, with the highest fatalities among those 85 years and older as of March 16. Italy reported that as of mid-March, over 7 percent of COVID-19 patients had died, which may be attributed to the high rates of infection among older persons. The same applies to Italy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that over 95 percent of fatalities due to COVID-19 in Europe have been 60 years or older. Several sources suggest that the death toll in the European region might be higher, especially as data from fatalities in nursing homes become available.

This grim reality highlights the specific challenges and needs faced by older persons in this health crisis and the need to plan and implement a response that is informed, inclusive and targeted. Meanwhile, retired doctors and nurses, despite their higher risks as older persons, have been fighting on the front line to temporarily support the overwhelmed medical system, in response to calls by several governments, WHO reported.

A defining moment for informed, inclusive and targeted response, unfortunately, an alarming phenomenon has likewise surfaced in recent weeks: the pervasive effect of widespread age-based discrimination against older persons, with outcomes ranging from increased isolation to violations to their right to health and life on an equal basis with others. A successful response to COVID-19 must recognize and equally address such facts.

Public discourses around COVID-19 that portray it as a disease of older people can lead to social stigma and exacerbate negative stereotypes about older persons. Social stigma in the context of a health outbreak can result in people being labeled, stereotyped, discriminated against, treated differently, and/or experience loss of status because of a perceived link with the disease, which can negatively affect those with the disease, as well as their caregivers, family and communities.

Age-discrimination can have a direct and often disastrous impact on the ability of older persons to access services and goods. Policies on physical distance that overlook the needs and circumstances of many elder people can result in increased social isolation and food insecurity, among others.

Where medical decisions on who receives scarce resources discriminate against older persons, mortality among this group will be higher. Governments need to ensure that older persons are consulted and participate in policy decisions that affect their lives and must put in place supportive measures that guarantee their inclusion.

Human beings are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history-one that is killing people, spreading human suffering, and upending people's lives. But this is much more than a health crisis. It is a human, economic and social crisis. The COVID-19 is attacking societies at their core, learnt from the report by UN.

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) is leading analytical voice for promoting social inclusion, reducing inequalities and eradicating poverty.The COVID-19 outbreak affects all segments of the population and is particularly detrimental to members of those social groups in the most vulnerable situations, continues to affect populations, including people living in poverty situations, older persons, persons with disabilities, youth, and indigenous peoples.

Early evidence indicated that the health and economic impacts of the virus are being borne disproportionately by poor people. For example, homeless people, because they may be unable to safely shelter in place, are highly exposed to the danger of the virus. People without access to running water, refugees, migrants, or displaced persons also stand to suffer disproportionately both from the pandemic and its aftermath whether due to limited movement, fewer employment opportunities, increased xenophobia, etc.

UN indicated that deploying comprehensive and universal social protection systems play a much durable role in protecting workers and in reducing the prevalence of poverty, since they act as automatic stabilizers. That is, they provide basic income security at all times, thereby enhancing people's capacity to manage and overcome shocks.

Likewise, Ethiopians need battle against the pandemic with special focus to the elders and the needy. The elders need to be given proper medication and treatment in hospitals and health centers. Besides, the fight against the pandemic requires joint effort regardless of economic or socio-political differences.

The pandemic has affected not only individuals but also various income generating sectors and among these is the tourism sector as mentioned earlier.

Tourism is a major driver of jobs and growth. But COVID-19 has dramatically changed this. The impact on tourism enterprises and workers, the majority being young women, is unprecedented. Timely, large-scale and, in particular, coordinated policy efforts both at international and national levels are needed in consultation with governments, employers' and workers' representatives, taking into consideration relevant ILO international labor standards.