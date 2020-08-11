Tanzania: Ambassador Ruhinda - Ben Mkapa Was Compassionate, a Quiet Gentleman

"Thank you for agreeing to my offer for an interview. I want to pay a public tribute to Benjamin Mkapa, my friend, my brother. I want to ask you to disseminate it." These were the opening sentences of retired Ambassador Ferdinand Ruhinda, during an interview with three senior journalists in Dar es Salaam last week.

"I have been deeply saddened by his sudden death. I honestly can hardly find appropriate words to describe my grief and sorrow, and my sense of loss. I will miss him. I will miss him very much."

"We were more than friends, we were a family. When I faced challenges of illness, he supported me unreservedly, and went out of his way to help me. Sadly, I was unable to physically take part in any of the activities of our national mourning for him. However, immediately after death had occurred, I called and personally consoled his wife, offering my heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to her and the family," said Ambassador Ruhinda, adding:

"One day before he passed away, Ben came here to see me, as was his usual habit of visiting me here at home to check on my health. He would come here every week. He took his usual seat, just where you are seated. He, however, did not stay for long. This time, he had come to brief me about the conduct and decisions of just concluded CCM Conference in Dodoma. He also told me that during his stay in Dodoma, he had had an opportunity to participate in the burial proceedings of our elder brother, Mzee Job Lusinde, who passed on at around the time of the Conference."

"As mentioned, he did not stay for long, as was his habit. In hindsight, I now believe that he had come to bid final farewell. Little did I imagine it would be our last meeting. He told me he was feeling unwell, he was sick. And I could see for myself. I advised him to visit a hospital immediately, and see a doctor," said Mzee Ruhinda, and immediately fell silent, for something close to three minutes, attempting to calm his nerves and control his emotions.

The interview for this article was on the tenth day, since Mzee Mkapa had passed away, on July 23. All this time, Mzee Ruhinda had kept to himself, quietly mourning the death of his closest friend of more than 50 years. He waited till burial had taken place at Lupaso Village in Mtwara Region before paying his public tribute to a man he called a brother. "I did not want to participate in kneejerk reactions," he explains.

There cannot be any doubts that in his long (he passed away at 82) life and a hugely decorated and immaculate public service, the third president of Tanzania, Benjamin William Mkapa met and made friends with many people. Some of them from very early in life, during his school days at Ndanda, such as Mzee John Kambona and Mzee Philip Magani, both of whom were at Lupaso to bury him.

However, there can be no doubt as well that probably none of them was closer to him as a friend than Ferdinand Kamuntu Ruhinda, another distinguished former public servant, now quietly retired.

"I first met Benjamin Mkapa, in 1966, 54 years ago, when we were both still young. Since then, we have been friends. We deeply and honestly trusted each other. It would definitely be no exaggeration to say that since our first meeting, here in Dar es Salaam, we have met or spoken at least once every two weeks. Now, please, do not misunderstand the context of this statement. I am not claiming, in any way, that Ben did not have other close friends, He had and they were not few. So I had no monopoly of Ben's friendship," explains Mzee Ruhinda.

"We met in the circumstances of our work and became friends based on our work and outside it. Back then, I was employed as a journalist in the newsroom of Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC). Ben would come to TBC to read English language bulletins, as a part-timer. I was one of those responsible for preparing (writing and editing) those bulletins. He liked my job and we became friends, triggering a comradeship that would span over half a century. In reality, our relationship went far beyond friendship. We were a family, brothers."

Mzee Ruhinda readily admits that he does not know for a certainty, and cannot, adequately point out what exactly brought them so close. "At the beginning, we were so different. In fact, we could not have been more different. Both of us came from the peripheral regions of the country. One from the north western tip of the country and another from the southern end. One from Ruvuma River and another from River Kagera. Probably, what united us were our characters and our common interests in life, in journalism and in politics."

Mzee Ruhinda explains further, "one year after our first meeting, I joined the Nationalist Newspaper, published along with its sister Kiswahili publication, Uhuru, where Ben was the Managing Editor. I worked under him, first as a sub-editor and later as news editor. Now, you can begin seeing that our initial friendship was anchored in journalism, and as I mentioned earlier, in our common interest in politics. In fact, as you all know, there is very little difference between journalism and politics."

Adds Mzee Ruhinda: "Needless to remind you, my friend later joined full time politics and I remained a journalist. But our friendship endured and we became even closer.

Being a person who adamantly refuses to praise or promote himself in life, Mzee Ruhinda's description of his development in journalism stops here. The reality, however, is that he went on to succeed Benjamin Mkapa as Managing Editor of TANU's owned newspapers in 1972. That was after Mkapa was appointed Managing Editor of Government-owned newspapers of Daily and Sunday News, following nationalisation of The Standard Newspaper, previously owned and published by LONRHO, a London-Rhodesia based company, owned by a flamboyant English businessman, Tiny Rowlands.

In 1976, Ferdinand Ruhinda went on to succeed Ben Mkapa for another time as Managing Editor of Daily News and its sister publications. Beginning in the 80's until his retirement from public service, Mzee Ruhinda worked closely, and at one time under Ben Mkapa again, when he served as Tanzania's Deputy Ambassador to Sweden, and later, as High Commissioner to Canada, and still later, as ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

The appointment of Mzee Ruhinda, as the country's top representative to countries with such close diplomatic relations with Tanzania, is a loud statement of how much Benjamin Mkapa trusted him. Because, even though he was not the appointing authority, it would have been inconceivable that, as foreign minister, his recommendation would have not been sought, or even his advice taken into consideration, in making such major appointments.

Though, it is indeed difficult not to imagine Mzee Ruhinda being his friend's alternate ego, he avoids speaking on his behalf in matters that are now a matter of public record in his book, My Life, My Purpose, launched only eight months before his death. "Fortunately, he was able to speak for himself in that book. However, I want to comment on an issue he deliberately avoided raising in it because of his core character of consistently refusing to praise or promote himself. "Ben was almost a complete human being. All the good qualities of a good human being, Ben had."

"I am fully aware that some people will doubt my assessment of his character because of our friendship. They will say I am biased and not impartial. True, Ben was my friend. However, our friendship does not negate his good qualities as a human being. Ben, for example, accepted and tolerated differences of opinion, even if he did not share the same opinion. This is one quality that is not expressed well in his book," says Mzee Ruhinda, adding:

"Benjamin Mkapa was humble, gentle and a deferential person. There are people who say that he was intellectually arrogant. To me, that is only a difference of opinion. His character of tolerating differing opinions is particularly important and attractive in a leader.

It is a leadership quality our present and future leaders need to emulate. Our world has many people, with many different opinions and outlook, and in order for us all to live in harmony with each other, we need to respect one other's opinions, even if we do not necessarily agree with them. To our leaders, this is indeed a responsibility, because they mirror our world and societies."

Mzee Ruhinda insists that Ben Mkapa's character and capacity of tolerating opinions different to his own, did not develop when he became president. He says he had always had this character.

"I am not sure if I can express this well enough for people to understand what I am attempting to say. As managing editor of both Party and Government newspapers, as ambassador and high commissioner, and especially as president, Mkapa exhibited exemplary ability to tolerate opinions different to his own."

"In so doing, there are opinions and positions he accepted and there are others he rejected. What is important to emphasize here is even those opinions he rejected did not turn who offered them, his foes or opponents.

This is amply exemplified by the space he afforded to the opposition to organise during his presidency. Even the media was allowed to prosper and operate freely. He always tried to understand other perspectives and opinions.

To him, the ability to tolerate different opinions, was a life-time cardinal principle that fully guided his approach to his public and even private life.

And this, in my opinion, is probably Ben Mkapa's single most important legacy to our present and future leaders."

Mzee Ruhinda adds that even as close friends, him and Mzee Mkapa, did not always agree on everything. They had their own times of disagreements as they engaged in constant debates on various issues.

"We discussed issues most of the time. We agreed on some and differed on others. One issue on which we always disagreed, for example, was the almost omnipotent powers of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania on many things, and especially his powers to appoint people to various positions.

Personally, I thought and still believe, that we have afforded him too much power to appoint too many people. He should appoint fewer.

He appoints his Cabinet, Regional Commissioners, District Commissioners and many others, all almost from his own party.

And the appointments are carried out, in my opinion, without sufficient vetting of potential candidates," he explains adding:

"One day, Ben Mkapa appointed somebody, and I reserve his name, to be a nominated Member of Parliament.

So, I went to see him and asked him if he really knew that person well enough to appoint him Member of Parliament. He admitted that he did not know him well enough. Well, I told him what I knew about the person.

Ben was highly disappointed with himself for making that appointment. But the damage was already done."

"We do not need a new Constitution to change this. But this issue has a huge potential for misuse... We are witnesses to situations where presidents in some neighbouring countries appoint their wives as ministers."

"On other issues, indeed on most issues, we fully agreed most of the time. One such issue is the Union and the composition of its Governments. We agreed that our country was not putting enough emphasis on strengthening the Union. Despite being one country for a long time, still some people refuse to accept the fact that after 1964, both Tanganyika and Zanzibar ceased to exist. Since then, there has existed one country, for 56 years now."

Says, Ambassador Ruhinda: "I am emphasizing these two issues because I believe they are important for the welfare of our Nation and its future, and because this is last time I am giving a media interview."

"To me personally, not only was Ben Mkapa my close friend but I also lived his good and many human qualities, and I was attracted to them. He was good-hearted and compassionate. He was kind and gentle.

A quiet gentleman. True, he was also a severe and a no-nonsense person. But all these are good human qualities, especially when severity in life is guided by fairness, kindness and compassion.

Mzee Ruhinda, while avoiding to comment directly on the contents of Mzee Mkapa's book, he however, addresses himself to one issue that the former president raised in it - the issue related to 'governance of our country and principles governing our elections.'"

"There has been an endless debate on the necessity of our country having an independent electoral commission.

To me personally, the big issue is not about the existence of the independent electoral commission or the lack of it. To me, the challenge is the absence of an institution or institutions that have full confidence and trust of our people to conduct and supervise fair and free elections."

"First, such institutions should draw their strength and people's trust from our culture and our history. And second, they should have the requisite capacity, willingness, ability and unquestionable integrity to deliver elections that have full confidence of our people, that will maintain our unity and peace, and that will not divide our people, and thus become a source of conflict, civil disobedience and war."

Adds Ambassador Ruhinda: "To me, this is the core of the matter: elections that are trusted by our people, because even in those old, established democracies, there are no such things as independent electoral commissions. However, based on their culture and history, institutions that run elections have full confidence of their people, and so are the resultant electoral results."

"In my opinion, the primary responsibility of our current National Electoral Commission (NEC) is to conduct a good, transparent electoral process, and provide a platform based on complete fairness, where people are fully informed with timely and accurate information about the electoral process.

"Let me give you an example of the 1995 General Elections, the first competitive elections under the newly re-introduced political plurality and multi-partyism in our country.

During the campaign, a major political debate was organized and conducted between candidates of major parties competing in those elections. However, that debate was organized and conducted by a newspaper group, and not by the National Electoral Commission."

"Since then, 25 year now and still counting, no other such debate has been organized, and in my opinion, this should form part of the responsibilities of the National Electoral Commission. Such debates empowers and informs the electorate to fully know the candidates, and their position on various issues, as well as their level of preparedness to govern the country. Such actions of transparency would greatly contribute towards further building and enhancing the confidence of our people."

Says Ambassador Ruhinda: "I conclusion, I would like to take this opportunity, to once again console Ben Mkapa's widow, and express my deep-felt sympathies and sincere condolences to his entire family and his many friends, on his sudden death. I have been quite pleased and satisfied by the proper manner in which our Nation bade him farewell and buried him at his final resting place at Lupaso. We have shown him fitting respect, honour and the dignity he deserved. Personally, I Will Miss Him. I Will Miss him Very Much."

- Joint writers of this article are Tanzanian senior journalists. Presently, Salva Rweyemamu and Saidi Nguba are Directors at the Dar Es Salaam based Pioneer Communications Limited and Tido Mhando is Managing Director of Azam Media Group.

- Do not miss the second part of this article where Ambassador Ruhinda discusses the 1995 General Elections which propelled Benjamin Mkapa into his first term as President of the United Republic of Tanzania.