Tanzania: Sponsors See Brighter 2020/21 Vpl Season

PREMIER League's chief sponsor Vodacom Tanzania said they expect to see another prosperous league season in 2020/21.

The new season, according to the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) is expected to begin on September 6th this year.

On the other hand, the Community Shield game between defending champions Simba and Namungo FC will be played on August 29th at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

However, speaking in Dar es Salaam recently, the firm's Director for Consumer Business Unit Linda Riwa said it is their expectations that next season, the league will be much competitive.

"As the main sponsors, we have no doubt that the level of competition will be high next season as such, people should keep on waiting for the good things to come from us," she said.

She added that her firm will continue to play a pivotal role towards the development of football in the country.

"We believe that the existing strong partnership we have with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) will highly facilitate the growth of football which is also a good source of employment," she said.

Moreover, Riwa said they are proud to be among the leading partners who worked hard to ensure that last league season was successful.

"Let me take this chance to congratulate Simba SC for winning the league title last season.

"Next season, as one way to simplify ticket buying exercises, fans will be able to buy tickets using our M-Pesa service," she disclosed.

On her part, Christina Manyenye, Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs of KCB Bank who are also among the sponsors of the top flight league said they will continue to be involved in uplifting football standards in the country.

"We believe that sports play a big role towards development aside from providing entertainment as well as improving people's health," she noted.

Meanwhile, Elkana Kuhenga reports that the coming Premier League season is expected to be better after the league's co-sponsors, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) announced its devotion to continue sponsoring the league.

This was noted by the Head of Marketing and Communication department of KCB, Christina Manyenye after the awarding ceremony of MPL teams and players with a successful 2019/20 season.

The event was organised together with their fellow sponsors Vodacom.

It took place on late Friday night at Mlimani City hall and witnessed two Simba Sports Club players winning top awards of the night; Medie Kagere the top scorer and Clatous Chama the MVP.

She acknowledged sports as an important pillar of development to any nation as the fact that it creates jobs for many young Tanzanians but avoids the group of youth to engage in trouble.

"As the Bank we are responsible to support and develop talents in the country, since sports brings people together; business and economic development too. So we saw it was our responsibility as a Bank it is our social responsibility to support and keep on supporting this competitive league."

"We are committed to maintain our sponsorship of this league, as it is our greatest pleasure to do so. We are looking forward to seat with the Tanzania Football Federation, see how we continue sponsoring the league and if possible more leagues and tournaments played in the country."

"We have not only sponsored the Premier League in these two seasons, we had also sponsored the national team squad as it was able to qualify and participate in the AFCON 2019."

"It was indeed the greatest achievement as a country and we saw it was our obligation to step in and support the national team achievement after waiting it for a long while (30 years)."