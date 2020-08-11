Ghana: GCB Donates Gh¢100,000 to Upper West Health Directorate

11 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Management of GCB Bank Limited has approved a donation of GH¢100,000 for the fight against cerebrospinal meningitis (CMS) and COVID-19 in the Upper West Region of the country.

The amount will be used for the improvement in health infrastructure and other uses for the benefit of the people of the Upper West Region.

Presentation of the cheque to the Upper West Regional Health Directorate will be done by the Tamale Regional Manager of GCB early next week.

The approval/donation to the Regional Health Directorate forms part of the bank's activities marking the 67th anniversary of the bank.

The donation is being done under GCB's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards health segment and community development as part of activities to mark the bank's 67th anniversary celebration.

GCB, Ghana's largest bank, established in May 1953, has three branches and an agency in the Upper West Region.

These include Wa, Tumu and Lawra branches and Hamile Agency.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.