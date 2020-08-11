Sudan: 13 Dead Following Recent Eastern Sudan Tribal Clashes

Port Sudan — The death toll from clashes between Nuba and Beni Amer tribes in Port Sudan rose to 13 yesterday, while the number of injuries reached 42.

The Red Sea state Doctors' Committee reported that seven bodies arrived at the morgue on Monday morning. Doctors told Radio Dabanga that one of the hospitals in the city received two more bodies.

The emergency section of the Port Sudan Teaching Hospital received four new injuries on Monday, three of whom were shot. Residents told Radio Dabanga that clashes began in the afternoon following a calm morning in Port Sudan.

A large number of houses were burnt down in districts that witnessed violence.

The Governor of Red Sea state, Abdallah Shangarai, appealed to people to focus on security and peace, and "strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and citizenship in the city".

Curfew imposed

On Sunday, the Red Sea Security Committee imposed a curfew from 17:00 to 6:00. This followed tribal clashes between members of the eastern Sudanese Beni Amer and several Nuba tribes in Port Sudan on the same day. Four people were killed and at least 35 injured.

A joint force was deployed to deal with gatherings on the street in the district where the violence erupted. The Committee announced that it will not only use batons, whips, and tear gas, but also bullets if necessary to prevent new fighting. All aggressors will be arrested, and brought to justice.

Residents from the area have demanded that the Red Sea state governor intervenes urgently and provides sufficient military forces to defuse the tension.

Last month, it took mass arrests to stop tribal fighting in New Halfa, Red Sea state.

Reconciliation agreement

"Radical solutions" are needed, according to the head of the Security Committee of New Halfa locality, Adil Hasan. On July 28, he called for an end to repeated violent incidents, which continue to happen despite a reconciliation agreement between the two parties.

Omda Mohamed Baku, representative of the Beni Amer, affirmed his tribe's keenness for peace at the time of signing the truce. He declared his eagerness to spare bloodshed on both sides and asserted that it is everyone's responsibility to achieve security.

Abdallah Azrag, representative of the Nuba tribes, explained that "the Nuba people are tolerant in nature and have no problem with other tribes" at the time of signing. He called for a Sudan free from racism, regionalism, and acceptance of the other, and pledged to nurture the agreement, ensure peace, and build it for the benefit of generations.

