Sudan: People Cautioned As Sudan Floods Leave Six Dead

El Gezira / Northern State / North Darfur — Six people died and more than 500 houses collapsed in about ten villages as a result of heavy rains in El Gezira state yesterday.

Najmeldin El Amin, head of the Rainy Season Emergency Committee in the state, called on people to take precautions. He said that people must avoid floods to preserve their lives and property. He has also asked people to clean and disinfect waterways in residential districts in order to avoid outbreaks of water-borne disease.

Northern State

In Northern State, the Nile flooded agricultural fields, destroying tens of acres of farmland and threatening crops.

Suheib Osman, a member of a Resistance Committee in Karma, told Radio Dabanga that the three-day flood could damage palm and fruit trees. Osman expects that farmers will experience large losses this year, which has been "the worst year in a long time".

He called on the state government to intervene urgently, explaining that the Resistance Committees have begun to count losses.

