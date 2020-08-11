Somalia Reports No Covid-19 Cases, Zero Deaths in the Last 24 Hours

11 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has recorded no new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus for the first time since the government confirmed the country's first case in mid-March.

On a statement from the ministry of health, all the samples taken from the people tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Somalia has 3221 confirmed cases with 1,599 patients recovered and 93 deaths.

Benadir region has the highest number of infections with 1,519 and was followed by Somaliland with and 860 with.

The horn of African nation resumed domestic air travel and international flights, with international flights resuming operation on Aug 3rd.

