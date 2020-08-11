Nigeria: NFF Announces Beneficiaries of $2m Covid-19 Relief Fund

11 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, the Supporters Club, as well as Mascots, have all been captured in the breakdown of the planned distribution of monies received by the Nigeria Football Federation from FIFA, CAF and sponsors.

Following the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, these funds are meant to serve as a booster for preparation ahead of the 2020/2021 League Season.

As reflected in the communiqué issued after the NFF Executive Committee that met via video conference on Monday, the total sum to be disbursed is made up of $1,000,000 (being FIFA's support for restarting the football season); $500,0000 (being FIFA's dedicated support for women's football); $300,000 (CAF's support to its Member Associations); $200,000 (NFF's support from Sponsors' Funds).

While the NFF Executive Committee on Monday deliberated on important issues in Nigerian Football, the highest decision-making body in the country's football also approved the breakdown of the planned disbursements.

"After consultations with the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Board endorsed the proposal from the Secretariat for the lump sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million American Dollar Only) to be shared across the various Clubs and governing bodies of the various Leagues, viz Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nationwide League, as a booster for their preparation ahead of the 2020/2021 League Season," a part of the communiqué read.

According to breakdown, the men's football division will get $1.5m (N579m) while the women folk will make do with just the $.5m (N193m) allocated to them from FIFA with no share in the extra funds gotten from sponsors and CAF.

SWAN (Sports Journalists) have been earmarked to receive $30,000 (over N11m) while the Supporters Club, presently with different factions, are pencilled for $25,000 (over N9m).

The NFF through its president, Amaju Pinnick, weeks back, promised to make transparent the sharing formula of monies received.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

