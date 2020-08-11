Nigeria: Anglican Communion Urges Govt to Develop Coastal Communities in Niger Delta

Warri diocese of the Anglican Communion, Delta state has enjoined the federal government to develop coastal cities across the Niger Delta region as a way to consolidate on the peace in the region.

Bishop of the diocese, Rt Reverend Christian Esezi Ide made the appeal in his Bishop's Charge on State of the Nation at this year's synod of the diocese with the theme: The Anointing builds up the church "at St John's Anglican church Okpara inland, Ethiope East local government area of the state

While also urging the government to do more to ensure release of Leah Sharibu, a Christian young girl kidnapped by Boko Haram in Bursari local government area of Yobe state over two years ago the diocese also flayed criminal activities of herdsmen in Delta state, adding that state governments in the Niger Delta region should come up with legislation against open grazing to save women from being raped and killed by murderous Fulani herdsmen in farms.

Bishop Ide also called for true federalism in place, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government should redress widespread allegations of marginalization. "Agitations for breakup is as a result of marginalization being experienced by some sections of this country in the area of appointments, provision of social amenities and so on. The government must foster unity and create a sense of belonging for all ", he said.

On the fight against corruption Bishop Ide enjoined lawyers to cooperate by ensuring those arrested were not released on grounds of technicalities, adding that the federal government should ensure no one is treated as a sacred cow.

Bishop Ide lauded the Delta state government for steps taken to establish a joint security task force , Operation Delta Hawk" to effectively fight crime in the state, adding that all relevant agencies , including the state House of Assembly should support the initiative to succeed.