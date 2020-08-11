Kenya: Vincent Oburu Pens Emotional Farewell Message As He Exits Ingwe Den

Vincent Oburu, whose departure from AFC Leopards was confirmed on Monday, has thanked the club for making him the player he is as he now moves to moneybags Wazito FC on a two-year deal.

Oburu, who rose through the ranks at Ingwe, from the youth team to the senior team, further expressed his appreciation to the club for the role it played in his development.

GRATITUDE

"Four years ago, armed with nothing but hope, I joined the AFC Leopards youth team as I dreamt of working my way up to the Kenyan Premier League. Things turned out well for me as after an impressive campaign in the KPL U20 tournament I got the chance to join Ingwe's first team," Oburu said in his official social media pages.

"In my first year, in KPL I got the chance to play for the national team, Harambee Stars, we won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, which was another milestone in my career. It has been some good three and a half years at the den but it's time to say goodbye," he went on.

GOODBYE

"As I exit I want to thank the club for the opportunity they gave me. I joined as a young boy and I now leave as a full-grown man. I owe nothing but gratitude to this great club. To the coaches, the staff, the management, and the fans from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you. The fans, in particular, were good to me and I will be forever indebted to you.

"Special mention to coach Boniface Ambani who spotted my talent and gave me a chance with the youth team. He has been like a big brother to me over the years. As I depart, I wish the team success and I hope soon they will win titles for the amazing team supporters. Goodbye for now. Vincent Oburu."

Several clubs in Zambia and Tanzania were eager to land the signature of the left-footed forward but he opted to join Wazito.