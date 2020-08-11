Zimbabwe: What's in a Name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa, Tshilidzi to Mr T

opinion

That the Zimbabwean situation is not a new phenomenon is known the world over; the only thing new about it this time is that it is happening under new leadership. It may be a 30-year-old problem, but it all seems like a century-old crisis.

There's something strangely fascinating about the Venda culture in relation to the names given to people. It all sounds so idiosyncratic that I recently found myself reflecting on it during a discussion of the book We Need New Names, by the Zimbabwean author Elizabeth Zandile Tshele, who goes by the pen name NoViolet Bulawayo.

I thought of my village chief, who goes by the name Mmbengeni, which means, "hate me". I thought of his eldest son Ntshengedzeni, which means "torture me". And then there is my father, whose name is Shavhani, which means "you must run away" and his sister and my aunt Ndidzulafhi, meaning "where do I stay?" And my uncle Nthatheni, which means "you must chase me", and my high school friend Mphedziseni, which means "you must finish or kill me". Or our very own athlete Mbulaeni Mulaudzi, whose first name also means "you must kill me".

