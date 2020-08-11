Tanzania: Hamisa Mobetto Denied Access to Her Son's Instagram Account

Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto has been denied access to her son's Dylan's Instagram account after it was reported.

Hamisa said that she is now unable to post anything on the account since Instagram has locked the page.

"Wapenzi account ya Instagram ya mtoto wangu Dylan alofikisha miaka mitatu jumamosi hii. Imerepotiwa na watu wenye sababu zao binafsi na kwa sasa imefungiwa na Bwana Insta. Na siwezi kupost chochote kwenye page yake kwa sasa," Hamisa said.

Dylan is Hamisa's second born child whom she sired with bongo singer Diamond Platnumz.

A user maybe denied access to his or her Instagram page if it has been reported by other users for violating set rules and regulations. This is to allow for investigations to take place.