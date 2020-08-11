Tanzania: Hamisa Mobetto Denied Access to Her Son's Instagram Account

11 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto has been denied access to her son's Dylan's Instagram account after it was reported.

Hamisa said that she is now unable to post anything on the account since Instagram has locked the page.

"Wapenzi account ya Instagram ya mtoto wangu Dylan alofikisha miaka mitatu jumamosi hii. Imerepotiwa na watu wenye sababu zao binafsi na kwa sasa imefungiwa na Bwana Insta. Na siwezi kupost chochote kwenye page yake kwa sasa," Hamisa said.

View this post on Instagram

Wapenzi Account Ya instagram ya Mtoto Wangu Dylan Alofikisha miaka Mitatu jumamosi Hii. Imerepotiwa na watu wenye sababu zao binafsi na kwa sasa imefungiwa na Bwana Insta . Na Siwezi Kupost Chochote kwenye page yake kwa Sasa. Ahsanteni sana kwa Mapenzi Ambayo Mnaonyesha kwa Mtoto wangu huyu tangia Amezaliwa Mpaka sasa. Mbarikiwe Mno . . ✍🏽 With Love Mama Dee 😘

A post shared by HamisaMobetto (@hamisamobetto) on Aug 10, 2020 at 4:36am PDT

Dylan is Hamisa's second born child whom she sired with bongo singer Diamond Platnumz.

A user maybe denied access to his or her Instagram page if it has been reported by other users for violating set rules and regulations. This is to allow for investigations to take place.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.