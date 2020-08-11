Kenya: Nairobi Water Warns of Supply Interruptions From Wednesday to Enable Repairs

11 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company has warned of supply interruption from Wednesday to Thursday to facilitate repairs.

The company's Managing Director Nahason Muguna said the interruption was occasioned by the need to facilitate repair works at Mwagu water intake which was damaged by the long rains along the Chania river.

"There will be a shutdown of the Ngethu water treatment plant from Wednesday at 6.00am to Thursday 6.00pm," he said in a statement.

Among the areas listed for interruptions include the whole of city centre, University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, EPZ-Athi river, areas along Mombasa road, South B, South C and the neighborhoods.

Other areas are the whole of Industrial Area, areas along Juja Road, Mlango Kubwa, Mathare, Eastleigh Airforce, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani, areas of Jogoo road, Maringo, Buruburu and the surrounding estates, Bahati, areas of Naivasha road, Kikuyu road and Karen.

Areas of Limuru road, Parklands, Ngara area, Aga Khan hospital, University of Nairobi School of Law and City park area, Gigiri, Muthaiga, areas of Thika road, Kangundo Road and Outer Ring Road.

