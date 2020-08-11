South Africa: Bonteheuwel Community Group Takes Flak From DA Councillor for Their Covid-19 Relief Efforts

11 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nadia Mayman, Eleanor Whyle, Aimee Hare and Ghadija Hayat

The Bonteheuwel community centre was always a vibrant home to community groups - until it fell into disrepair during lockdown. Now, combined efforts to revive the centre as a Covid-19 self-isolation site are finally bearing fruit. But not everyone is happy.

The multipurpose community centre (MPC) in Bonteheuwel is a government-owned facility in the heart of the working class suburb. It was always a vibrant community hub hosting community meetings, weddings, karate and dance classes, church services and weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

However, when lockdown forced the centre to close, vandals moved in. Wiring was pulled out, doors were ripped from their hinges and windows were smashed. The outdoor space became overgrown with weeds and littered with household trash. No attempt was made to clean up or repair the damage. In this condition, the centre could no longer be used.

It was at this point that the Bonteheuwel-Joint Peace Forum Community Action Network (BH-JPF CAN) approached the centre's management for permission to restore the MPC and its grounds. The intention was to repurpose the facility as a community-run care centre for people suffering with Covid-19 who lacked the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

