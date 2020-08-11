Tanzania: Teen On a Mission to Promote Tanzania Abroad

11 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

At 17 years old most teenagers would rather be on social media doing things that teenagers do, chatting with friends they will probably never meet in a life time.

But this has been different for Rania Nasser who has taken completely a different path. She has chosen to use her free time to inform the world about what Tanzania is all about through pictures.

Two years ago she embarked on a journey that has taken her to almost every corner of Tanzania exploring the social and cultural diversity that Tanzania's over 120 tribes have to offer.

"During every little break I had, I would go different places where I took pictures of people in their own environment across the country," says Rania

With this initiative she hopes to change the stereotype about Africa and Tanzania in particular in the eyes of the western world.

"The pictures show everywhere I have gone and the people I have met, and the stories that have heard. I think I have seen the very best of the Tanzanian spirit," she says.

Also Read

How do I teach my children to spend wisely?

First graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

We must stop diarrhoea in children now

According to Rania during her travels abroad she realised that people knew so little about Tanzania and many still hold the narrative of a country that is very backward with no sign of development whatsoever.

"There are people out there who think Africa is a country and all they can see are images of poverty stricken villages, violence-plagued townships, disease and misery," she says referring to her travels in the US and the UK.

She thanks the people around her especially her father and mother who she says have been there for her as she embarked on what some thought was a wild goose chase.

As a result this week courtesy of Alliance Francaise, she staged a four-day photo exhibition which she has christened 'Watu wa Tanzania' where hundreds of pictures were on display for the world to see. "The pictures show our diversity as Tanzanians, the stories and what we do as a people as we forge forward," she says.

With the four-day exhibition according to officials at the Alliance Francaise, she became the youngest ever exhibitor to show case there.

"My dream is to come up with a documentary that shows some of the things that many people across the world do not know about our country, Tanzania," she says.

She adds: The use of photography or videos to tell stories is very impactful: it can educate, change narratives and perceptions and bring about positive changes in the world. We have seen so many examples of this: change starts from changing public perceptions.

On that windy Friday evening Rania was in company of high profile visitors such as ministers, ambassadors, corporate officials and even her classmates who were all in awe at what she has done.

Part of her guest list included the Managing director of the Tanzania Tourist Board whose institute was recipient of the photographs form Rania.

Receiving the pictures, Tanzania Tourist Board Ms Devotha Mdachi said the exhibition by Raina creates an opportunity for people around the world to see Tanzania in a better perspective.

"We at TTB are truly honoured by Rania's decision to donate the pictures to TTB so that we can carry on what she has started through our tourism promotional platforms both locally and internationally," she says.

According to her, TTB is proud to see Tanzanians who are ready to take the initiative and support their country by telling the world the country's story.

"We are all aware of Tanzania's uniqueness and beauty found in the hospitality of its people, culture, history, natural resources and peaceful environment, standout among the best in the world" she says.

She had a lot of encouragement for the teenager saying she should keep her head high, reiterating TTB's support for the young photographer.

"TTB will always support your work and we believe that wherever you go you will always tell the Tanzanian story," she said.

Her final promise was that they would take the pictures to all the tourism expos that they attend across the world.

Also present was the deputy minister for Foreign affairs Dr Damas Ndumbaro who hailed the teenager's spirit and courage because the pictures show the very best of Tanzania something that most Western media don't show.

"These pictures speak volumes, they show the Tanzanian spirit of hard work and the smiles that fill our daily lives," said Dr Ndumbaro.

But as the exhibition closed its doors on Sunday evening, Rania Nasser is even more determined to take more pictures to tell the world about Tanzanian people.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.