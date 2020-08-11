Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Blocks Ramaphosa Envoys From Meeting Opposition Leaders

Former speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete was among the South African delegation sent to Zimbabwe (file photo).

analysis

Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoys are determined they will return to Zimbabwe, after their first mission ended with them only seeing Emmerson Mnangagwa, at his insistence.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa barred President Cyril Ramaphosa's Special Envoys from meeting the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and civil society in Zimbabwe on Monday, according to sources.

In the end, they only met the ruling Zanu-PF government and then returned home on Tuesday with only part of their mission accomplished.

Special Envoys Sydney Mufamadi, a former Cabinet minister, and Baleka Mbete, former Deputy President and Speaker of Parliament, were on an exploratory visit to see what South Africa could do to help Zimbabwe escape from its current political and economic crisis. They had made firm appointments with the two MDC formations and several civil society organisations.

But Mnangagwa told the South African delegation that he understood from his communication with Ramaphosa that Mufamadi and Mbete were "presidential envoys" and this was a government-to-government initiative so they should only be meeting the government. He said that, once they had reported back to Ramaphosa on their meeting with him, they could return to...