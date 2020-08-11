South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Sends Heartfelt Condolences to Family of Broadcasting Veteran Bob Mabena

press release

Basic Education Minister; Mrs Angie Motshekga (MP) is saddened at the news of the passing of Mr Bob Mabena; a legendary and revered broadcaster whom she has known and interacted with on radio and TV stations over many years.

'I have been on Bob's current affairs shows to share news about basic education several times at different media houses he worked for spanning a number of years. He was an amazing, mature and professional broadcaster. Those 7 minutes he would usually ask for where always worthwhile', said Minister Motshekga.

Rest in Peace Bob, a true newsman who knew how to present his news and facts in truth and fairness with maturity and professionalism.

My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.