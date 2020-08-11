South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Extends Condolences On Passing of Prince Mandla Zulu

7 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing of Prince Mandla Zulu, brother of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini and a royal prince of the eYibindini Royal House of King Solomon.

The royal prince, who was also a national executive member of the Inkatha Freedom Party, passed away on Wednesday, 05 August 2020, at the age of 45.

The President's thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini, the royal household and the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

The President offers his sincere condolences to the royal household, mindful that His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has in recent weeks suffered the passing of three other senior members of the royal family.

"My heart goes out to His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini and the royal household at the passing of an outstanding leader and community builder at such a youthful age; a passing that compounds the grief already experienced by the royal family in recent weeks.

"On behalf of government and the nation at large, I offer His Majesty my sincerest condolences in this trying hour. May the soul of Prince Mandla Zulu rest in peace."

