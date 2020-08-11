South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Sends Condolences to Mabena Family and Power FM On Passing of Bob Mabena

press release

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies, under the leadership of Minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has learnt with shock and sadness of the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena.

"Bob Mabena made his mark in the broadcasting industry and leaves behind a rich legacy. He was indeed one of the giants of our airwaves," said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

"While we are deeply saddened by his passing, we also acknowledge the role that he has played in shaping the broadcasting industry in South Africa, and the many young people he inspired to follow in his footsteps," she added.

Mabena's career spans more than 30 years, with a range of stations including Radio Bob, SABC stations, Kaya FM and most recently Power FM, where he served as a station manager and breakfast show host.