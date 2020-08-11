South Africa: Parliament Wishes Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a Speedy Recovery From Covid-19

8 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Parliament Presiding Officers wish veteran MP Prince Buthelezi a speedy recovery from COVID-19

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, wishes veteran National Assembly Member of Parliament, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a speedy recovery after testing positive for Covid-19.

Prince Buthelezi is one of the long-serving Members of Parliament since the establishment of our democratic Parliament in 1994, and continues to serve as a reservoir of wisdom and experience for the institution.

It is understood that Prince Buthelezi remains asymptomatic and is in self-isolation at home for the mandatory period.

"We are pleased to learn that he remains in high spirits, and we are confident he will defeat this disease. We urge South Africans to keep him and many others infected or affected by this virus in our prayers", said the Presiding Officers.

The Presiding Officers are encouraging South Africans to remain steadfast in combatting the spread of COVID-19. They continue to urge South African to comply with all the regulations and safety protocols.

