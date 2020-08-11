Angola: Ganda Registers Slight Earthquake

Benguela — A slight earthquake was felt last Monday morning, around 9:43 am and for about five seconds, in the city of Ganda and surroundings, centre-wet Benguela Province, the municipal director of the environment office, Filomena Miguel, has confirmed to ANGOP.

According to the official, the earth shook and panic broke out momentarily among the people, but until now there are no records of material damage or victims.

"I was in the municipal administration and it was possible to feel the shock," she said.

According to Filomena Miguel, this is not the first time that the area registers such a phenomenon, being an area of weak seismic activity.

However, life has returned to normal at the municipal headquarters and surroundings.

The municipality of Ganda does not have a seismographic station, which could carry out a more detailed study on the geological reality of the region and determine the magnitude of such shocks, she said.

With an estimated population of 250,000 inhabitants, Ganda, located in an area of 210 kilometers southwest of the city of Benguela, has four communes, nmely Babaera, Ebanga, Casseque and Chikuma.

The region is potentially rich in agricultural production, industrial and natural resources.

According to data on seismicity in Angola, the main geological formations can basically be divided into two zones: Coast Zone - where marine, coastal and lagoon formations predominate, formed from the Nesozoic, and Indoor area- formed by ancient lands and presents major intrusions of eruptive rocks. This area is mostly covered by continental deposits of recent origin.

The main seismic zones are: Cassongue (Cuanza Sul), Ganda (Benguela), Ussoque (Huambo), Lola and Iona (Namibe), Quilengues, Caluquembe, Lubango and Chibemba (Huíla), Oncócua (Cunene).

In the period 1943-1965 129 earthquakes were felt and recorded in Angola, all of them of low intensity, with the maximum recorded intensity of VI-VII in the Iona area (Namibe), according to a study by the Engineering Laboratory of Angola.