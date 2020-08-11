Angola: Covid-19 - Citizen Arrested for Faking Test Evidence

Saurimo — A 39-year-old citizen, who had a fake Covid-19 test and travel declaration, was arrested last Monday, by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) at the Chicapa River checkpoint, in the eastern povince of Lunda Sul.

He is a truck driver who transported various food products to the province of Lunda Sul, coming from Luanda, the epicenter of the new corona-virus pandemic (Covid-19).

Speaking to the press, the spokesman of the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of the Interior, Florêncio de Almeida, said that after being arrested the accused will be referred to the health authorities, and then, after the screening (temperature check), he will need to comply with the institutional quarantine and later report to the SIC for questioning.

The police source reiterated the need for truck drivers and the population in general to comply with bio-safety measures to prevent the spread of the disease, since the numbers of positive cases rise daily.

This is the second case of this kind in the province.

Compliance with bio-safety measures

The Municipal Office of Culture, Tourism and Youth and Sports of the municipality of Saurimo, province of Lunda Sul, closed last Monday, four beauty salons and a church, for non-compliance with the preventive measures against Covid-19.

Speaking to ANGOP, the municipal director of Culture, Tourism and Youth and Sports, António Izumbo, said that churches and salons, having their own income, can create the minimum conditions for bio-safety and other means for the prevention of Covid-19, otherwise they will be closed.

It was reinforced the call for scrupulous compliance with the country's sanitary measures, namely the use of facial masks and respect for physical distancing during liturgical ceremonies.

As part of the preventive measures imposed by the state to contain the spread of the virus, religious institutions will be able to celebrate activities four days a week, the rest being reserved for the cleaning of places of worship.